Dead whale washes ashore in Strathmere

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The body of a humpback whale washed ashore on the beach in Strathmere on Saturday morning, weighing an estimated 20 tons.

Staff members from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine were at the beach tending to the animal.

They were taking measurements Saturday and planned to perform a necropsy at the site to gather more information, and perhaps determine the cause of its death.

The animal was dead when it came ashore.

The first report came about 10 a.m., according to Mayor Curtis Corson. Once the Stranding Center crew completes its work, the Public Works Department plans to bury the animal on the beach, which is standard practice for large marine animals.

Originally, township workers tried to drag the remains out of the water and up the beach using heavy equipment, but the whale weighed too much, according to Craig Reeves, the superintendent of public works. Deep ruts in the sand close to the water showed those efforts.

People are also reading…

Instead, they used a front end loader to roll the whale up the beach and beyond the tide line.

The animal washed in along a quiet section of beach known as Whale Beach.

“Ironic, huh?” said Reeves.

Several local sources indicate the name stems from the number of whales that have washed ashore there over the decades. The area has been called Whale Beach for at least a century.

Humpback whale sightings have become increasingly common along the New Jersey shore.

The whales were listed as endangered in the 1970s, but today the humpback whales off the coast of New Jersey are not considered threatened, with the population growing over the decades. They remain a protected species, as are all marine mammals.

