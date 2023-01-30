 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dead whale found on Lido Beach: 8th to wash up in New Jersey and New York since December

  • 0

A dead whale was discovered Monday on a Long Island beach.

A dead whale washed ashore on Lido Beach in New York. 

This is the 8th dead whale to wash ashore in the New Jersey and New York area in the last 38 days. On Jan. 13, a dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Brigantine.   

No cause of death has been determined.

Over the last couple of weeks state and local government officials have called for for the suspension of all offshore wind activities until a cause for the marine mammal deaths is determined.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month there is no evidence that the offshore work harmed the whales. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

the 8th dead whale in the New Jersey and New York area washed ashore on Lido Beach, New York

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru protests: Army deployed in southern region as tensions rise

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News