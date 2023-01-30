Dead whale found on Lido Beach: 8th to wash up in New Jersey and New York since December

A dead whale washed ashore on Lido Beach in New York.
This is the 8th dead whale to wash ashore in the New Jersey and New York area in the last 38 days. On Jan. 13, a dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Brigantine.
No cause of death has been determined.
Over the last couple of weeks state and local government officials have called for for the suspension of all offshore wind activities until a cause for the marine mammal deaths is determined.
Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month there is no evidence that the offshore work harmed the whales.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.