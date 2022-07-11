Dead humpback whale removed from North Wildwood marina

NORTH WILDWOOD — A dead humpback whale was removed from underneath a dock across from the Grassy Sound Marina on Sunday after it became entangled in its wooden frame.

Troopers with the State Police Marine Services Bureau arrived at the dock on Sunday morning and found the dead mammal.

Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center later arrived and decided that the animal should be removed to make the dock safe for boats coming in and out of the marina, police said.

The animal was removed during high tide by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and taken into the back bay, where it was tied down and will finish decomposing, Marine Mammal Stranding Center Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said on Monday.

The animal's condition is too deteriorated to determine a cause of death, Schoelkopf.

"If there's no scientific data that we can collect for it, then we just leave it and let nature take its course," Schoelkopf said.

Given that humpback whales don't pass through the back bay, the animal likely died in the ocean and was taken into the area by the current. A similar incident happened last year, where a dead whale washed up into Corson's Inlet and was clung to a sandbar, Schoelkopf said.