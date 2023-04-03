CAPE MAY — A beachgoer found a dead dolphin on a city beach over the weekend.
The dolphin was located at the Baltimore Avenue beach, FOX 29 reported.
The animal was seen floating in the waves before police pulled it up the sand to a beach entrance, so the Marine Mammal Stranding Center could transport it to a different location, the television station said.
The Stranding Center did not immediately return a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
