DCA announces guidance for outdoor dining during the winter
DCA announces guidance for outdoor dining during the winter

090120_nws_restaurants

Outdoor dining at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The state Department of Community Affairs issued guidance Wednesday night for outdoor dining during the winter. 

As part of the new guidance, each restaurant that is using tents has to apply to their local municipality for a Uniform Construction Code permit.  

In addition to the permit, “operational items” such as portable cooking equipment used around and/or under the tent should be maintained in accordance with the Uniform Fire Code and addressed by the local fire official. This would apply to the operation/usage of portable propane heaters and similar items, according to a statement from the DCA. 

“We recognize the restaurants in our state have been hit extraordinarily hard by the pandemic. We are doing everything we can to help these businesses stay afloat until we can return to more normalcy,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “The guidance issued today is part of our effort to help ease the burden this pandemic has placed on eating establishments. We are leaving no stone unturned as we work to assist the restaurant community.”

