Day 2 of Devlin hearing starts out more civil

Siracusa has been the broker for the ACMUA for 25 years but failed to bid for the 2022 contract, Castellani said.

Gene Siracusa of the Siracusa insurance firm said Wednesday night the Fairview quote was $30,000 more expensive than the quote he had prepared, but Siracusa didn't submit because he is a broker not a consultant.

Siracusa said he called repeatedly to ask for clarification on the RFP but never got a response from Armstrong.

"I felt during the whole process I was being iced out of it," Siracusa said. "They were not giving me information purposely, to have me not put a bid in."

Castellani said the language was confusing, but Armstrong said the terms consultant and broker are interchangeable.

Devlin has alleged the move against him is politically motivated by his criticism of Mayor Marty Small Sr., and that he cannot get a fair hearing from council members who are allied with Small.

Last month, Superior Court Judge James P. Savio, in response to a lawsuit by Devlin, refused to stop council from holding a hearing to potentially remove Devlin but did postpone it from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 25.