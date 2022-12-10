 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawn Ragland named director of healthy community initiatives for Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties recently announced that Dawn Ragland has been appointed its director of healthy community initiatives.

Ragland will manage the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, the Rothenberg Center for Family Life, volunteer services and the food pantry. She also will handle the development and application of grants related to support for older adults and other community members.

Before joining JFS, Ragland served as a program manager for the Family Service Association of New Jersey. In addition, she has held the positions of family support assessment specialist for the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative and recruitment specialist/case manager for Atlantic Human Resources.

Dawn Ragland

Ragland

 SUSAN KOTZEN, PROVIDED
