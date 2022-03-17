Davis resigns as head of Atlantic County Republicans

After 16 years as Atlantic County Republican Chairman, Keith Davis said Thursday he is resigning effective March 25 to take a trustee position with a Super PAC dedicated to promoting GOP candidates throughout South Jersey.

“While leaving as Chairman is a difficult decision, I have recognized how campaigns are funded has changed significantly over the past decade,” said Davis, a lawyer from Linwood. “Super PACs are the future."

Davis said he was confident he would have been re-elected in June to the leadership position, even though State Sen. Vince Polistina was said to be supporting former Galloway Township Mayor Don Purdy as Atlantic County GOP chairman.

"That certainly will be part of the speculation," Davis said. "But, I was very much confident in being re-elected, and this new opportunity is intriguing to me."

"Mr. Davis did some great things ... and I thank him for his hard work and dedication to the organization," Polistina said Thursday. "We are in a position for growth because of his efforts."

Polistina said Purdy has been supporting Republican candidates in Atlantic County for many years, and has demonstrated the ability to recruit candidates and raise money.

"I had some private meetings with both of them and believe this is a great result for everyone — Keith is promoted to helping candidates across South Jersey and Don steps into a bigger role in Atlantic County."

According to OpenSecrets.org, Super PACs are entities that are allowed to raise unlimited amounts of money to spend promoting candidates or issues, but are not allowed to donate to candidates or coordinate with campaigns. Their official name is independent expenditure-only committees.

Democratic Super PACS spent millions of dollars supporting candidates in South Jersey, to no avail in the 2021 election.

Democratic special interests have dominated the Super PAC landscape in our region for too long, Davis said, "and it is time for common sense conservatives to level the playing field."

During the 2021 election, Assemblywoman Claire Swift demanded retractions from Garden State Forward, a PAC associated with the New Jersey Education Association and Democrats, over what she called defamatory and untrue statements made about her in its mailings.

In a Thursday letter to the Republican County Committee, Davis said Vice Chair Rosalie Baker will temporarily act as chair until a special election is held within 30 days.

"When I began my tenure 16 years ago, Atlantic County was a purple county," Davis wrote to the committee. "But today we are bright red, and have a very promising future."

GOP candidates swept the 2021 elections in Atlantic County, taking over the State Senate and Assembly seats in all of the county's districts. The GOP candidates for county commissioner and county clerk also won.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

