David Allegretto named Citizen of the Year

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce has named David Allegretto its 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Allegretto is a third-generation Ocean City resident whose grandfather, Michael Allegretto, immigrated to the town from Italy. David Allegretto attended the city’s public schools and is a 1985 Ocean City High School graduate who took part in football and baseball. In 2014, he joined Fortress Financial. He served as the founding president of the Ocean City Education Foundation, where he helped raise funds to support the city’s school system. He has been treasurer, vice president and president of the Ocean City chamber and currently serves as immediate past president.

Allegretto will be presented an award Wednesday, Nov. 16 at The Flanders Hotel. Dinner reservations are $60 per person. Call 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.

David Allegretto

Allegretto

 Shawnda Lindsay, provided
