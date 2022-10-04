Darius Rucker named as headliner for Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest

WILDWOOD — Country singer Darius Rucker is set to take the stage next year as a headliner for the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

Tickets for next year’s festival, scheduled for June 15-18, 2023, on the Wildwood beach, are already on sale, according to the festival’s website.

Rucker joins fellow country star Blake Shelton, who, in August was announced as the first headliner for next year's show.

Rucker has had a prolific career in country music, becoming the first Black singer in the genre since Charley Pride to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for his single "Don't Think I Don't Think About It."

Since his debut solo album in 2008, Rucker has released a series of hits, including "Come Back Song," "This," "For the First Time" and his cover of "Wagon Wheel."

Rucker is frequently known as the lead singer of the rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, known for its 1994 single "Only Wanna Be with You."