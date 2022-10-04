Darius Rucker named as headliner for Wildwood country music festival

WILDWOOD — Country singer Darius Rucker is set to take the stage in the Wildwoods next year as a headliner for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.
Tickets for next year’s festival, scheduled for June 15-18, 2023, are already on sale, according to the festival’s website.
Rucker joins fellow country star Blake Shelton, who, in August, was announced as the first headliner for next year's show on the Wildwoods beach.
Rucker has enjoyed a prolific career in country music, becoming the first Black singer in the genre since Charley Pride to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for his single "Don't Think I Don't Think About It."
Since his debut album in 2008, Rucker has released a series of hits, including "Come Back Song," "This," "For The First Time," and his cover of "Wagon Wheel."
Rucker is also well known for being the lead singer for the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, known for their 1994 hit single "Only Wanna Be with You."
