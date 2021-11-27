Dangers to road workers, first responders rising according to recent study

Since its inception, more than 28,000 citations have been issued for violations of New Jersey’s Move Over Law, according to the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Oddly, the findings of the first responders’ poll are in sharp contrast to an earlier AAA poll of New Jersey drivers — almost 90% of whom said they do slow down for first responders at the roadside and do move over a lane whenever safe to do so. But first responders say that is not what they are experiencing.

“It’s total lawlessness out here,” Morris said. “The law won’t save your life unless someone abides by it. People are oblivious to the law.”

This year, two AAA tow drivers have been killed while assisting motorists at the roadside, according to the AAA report.

But it’s not just first responders who are at risk. Since 2015, they say, more than 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle.

The Move Over Law has come under criticism. An editorial in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said it may not be as safe as it sounds.