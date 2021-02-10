 Skip to main content
Dancers at EHT studio get training from choreographer who worked with Madonna, Janet Jackson
Dancers at EHT studio get training from choreographer who worked with Madonna, Janet Jackson

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — About 30 dancers at Encore Performing Arts Center received training this week from a professional dancer and choreographer who has performed with Madonna, Janet Jackson, Pink, Usher, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood and more.

Teddy Forance, 33, of Southampton, Massachusetts, also has performed at the Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards and Dancing with the Stars.

Forance travels the country on a weekly basis giving lessons and teaching choreography at local dance studios.

At Encore, he held classes Monday and Tuesday night and choreographed contemporary pieces some students will use when crafting their competition dances.

“As studios have opened back up, to be safely in the studios with dancers wearing masks and sanitizing, it’s been really amazing,” he said. “All of the kids appreciate (dance) so much and just developed that much more of a passion for the art form.”

Ashley Tabano, Encore’s owner, said the dance students typically travel to dance conventions that professional dancers hold, but with the COVID-19 pandemic she decided to get creative and bring the professionals to them.

“I thought it would be really cool to have them experience dance classes, at the level, at home,” she said. “The kids are missing so many opportunities because of this pandemic, so I tried to reach a little bit further than I typically would to expose them to different choreographers and teachers.”

Contact CJ Fairfield:

609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

