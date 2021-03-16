Dancer starts GoFundMe to help Egg Harbor Township studio rebuild after fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dancer at Dolente Dance & Fitness on Fire Road turned to the internet Monday night to help raise money after a fire damaged the dance studio.

A fire broke out about 1 p.m. Monday in the rear of the building that houses the studio. The fire was under control in about 35 minutes, but not before causing extensive damage to the structure, according to Bill Danz, assistant fire chief for the township. Police had blocked off Fire Road between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road for more than two hours. No injuries were reported.

Hailey Walker, a dancer at the studio, started the GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10,000 to help the owners rebuild. As of Tuesday night, the fund had raised nearly $3,000.

"Almost everything was destroyed including our dance studios," Walker said in the post. "The other dancers and I decided to start this GoFundMe to help rebuild! It will be a surprise for Ms. Mary Lynne, the owner. Help us rebuild our home away from home."