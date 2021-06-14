Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with overnight severe weather

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Jersey under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.. The exception is Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. It's possible a watch will go up for these counties later in the day for the overnight hours.

Charge up your devices, cut down weakened tree branches, take in loose objects and have a way to receive weather alerts if you're sleeping at night.

A line of showers or storms will pass Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for severe weather.

A passing cold front will bring the risk for severe weather between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.. Originating from a low pressure system in Ontario, a line of storms will build across the Midwest and then push eastward.

Despite thunderstorms in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m., this will not impact southeastern New Jersey. This will impact the northern half of the state during the afternoon.

However, the main concern with this will be damaging wind, as well as the potential for weak tornadoes. On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes in a given year. No tornadoes have been reported in the state in 2021.

Small hail, under an inch in diameter, will be possible. This usually does not cause damage.