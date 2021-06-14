Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with overnight severe weather

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Jersey under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.. The exception is Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. It's possible a watch will go up for these counties later in the day for the overnight hours.
Charge up your devices, cut down weakened tree branches, take in loose objects and have a way to receive weather alerts if you're sleeping at night.
A line of showers or storms will pass Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for severe weather.
A passing cold front will bring the risk for severe weather between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.. Originating from a low pressure system in Ontario, a line of storms will build across the Midwest and then push eastward.
Despite thunderstorms in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m., this will not impact southeastern New Jersey. This will impact the northern half of the state during the afternoon.
However, the main concern with this will be damaging wind, as well as the potential for weak tornadoes. On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes in a given year. No tornadoes have been reported in the state in 2021.
Small hail, under an inch in diameter, will be possible. This usually does not cause damage.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed most of South Jersey in a level 2 of 5, slight, risk for severe weather. Only the shore from Margate to Seaside Heights is in a level 1 of 5, marginal risk.
Both a level one and two risk for severe weather means that isolated to scattered severe weather is possible, respectively. There is no guarantee of severe weather.
Acting in favor of a severe free line of showers will be the fact that this will occur overnight. Without the destabilizing summer sun, storms have a tougher time maintaining the immense energy needed for severe storms, or a tornado.
On the other side, the region has plenty of moisture and an area of upper level low pressure moving in. This would enhance the ability for severe weather.
Compounding all of this is the fact that severe weather will take place overnight in South Jersey. With most people sleeping and devices off, injury or death from falling trees and a tornado are more likely. It is important to have a way for you to receive weather alerts, even while you're sleeping. The Press of Atlantic City's weather newsletter sends out severe weather emails when appropriate.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A few showers before 11 a.m., mainly south of the Atlantic City Expressway. Then, sunny
A mix of clouds and sun
A few morning showers, with some sun in the p.m.
Sun, with a spotty p.m. storm
A shower or storm will be possible at any point. However, it will be a mostly dry day.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
