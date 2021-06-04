Damaging winds, hail threat with severe thunderstorm watch Friday

For the second time in two days a severe thunderstorm watch is out for South Jersey Friday.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
The watch, put in effect by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, is in effect through 8 p.m.
A line of thunderstorms in Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey have brought quarter sized hail, one inch in diameter and damaging winds. This prompted the agency to issue the watch for the region, the line moves south.
Damaging winds will be the main threat with this line as it passes through 6 p.m. However, small hail, that brings less damage will be around, too. A brief burst of heavy rain, for less than 30 minutes, may cause temporary roadway flooding.
After 6 p.m., just a very isolated shower or thunderstorm will be around. Likely, this will not be severe.
The suds will flow, Bader Field will be packed and the weather will mostly cooperate for the…
On Thursday, a severe thunderstorm moved through southeastern New Jersey. Nearly half of Egg Harbor Township and Northfield were without power as it raced north around 70 mph. Tree damage was seen in Atlantic County as well as Millville.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., mainly at the shore. Then, mostly cloudy, with a line of storms possible 6 to 9 p.m.
Mostly sunny and warmer
Plenty of sun. Hot and a bit humid inland.
Morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. Big sea breeze relief.
Mostly sunny with an isolated p.m. storm.
A mix of sun and clouds. Sultry, with a p.m. t-storm.
Hot, humid with a few storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.