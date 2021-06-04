Damaging winds, hail threat with severe thunderstorm watch Friday

For the second time in two days a severe thunderstorm watch is out for South Jersey Friday.

The watch, put in effect by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, is in effect through 8 p.m.

A line of thunderstorms in Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey have brought quarter sized hail, one inch in diameter and damaging winds. This prompted the agency to issue the watch for the region, the line moves south.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with this line as it passes through 6 p.m. However, small hail, that brings less damage will be around, too. A brief burst of heavy rain, for less than 30 minutes, may cause temporary roadway flooding.

After 6 p.m., just a very isolated shower or thunderstorm will be around. Likely, this will not be severe.

On Thursday, a severe thunderstorm moved through southeastern New Jersey. Nearly half of Egg Harbor Township and Northfield were without power as it raced north around 70 mph. Tree damage was seen in Atlantic County as well as Millville.

