Cyclists take their fight against cancer from Philly to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — In the fight against cancer, a little rain wasn’t going to stop them.

The American Cancer Society hosted its 50th annual Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to the Beach ride Sunday. Cyclists gathered at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia and rode some 66 miles to Bader Field in Atlantic City. They helped raise more than $1 million for ACS.

The bike-a-thon began in Philadelphia at about 6:25 a.m., and people came into Atlantic City throughout the morning and early afternoon. Torrential rain drenched riders at different points along the course, but they trekked along all the same.

While turnout was lighter than in previous years due to the weather, ACS Bike-A-Thon Chair Mark Feinman said the ride remained an inspirational display of the fight against cancer.

“Not only at the start point, but throughout the different locations throughout the route, it was really heavy rain,” Feinman said. “And you see the amount of people out here, willing to come out, willing to take on the challenge for themselves in riding in these kinds of conditions because they’re so passionate about the cause.”

There were three other starting points from which riders could start aside from that at the Ben Franklin — one at Cherry Hill East High School, one by Hammonton Lake Park and a third at Egg Harbor City School District building. Riders could also take the extended, century route coming from off the Ben Franklin, giving them the chance to ride 100 miles. There route from the Cherry Hill starting point took riders 88 miles. Organizers stressed that the bike-a-thon was not a race and urged riders to bike at their own pace.

Rest stops were stationed along the route. Two ceremonies were held in the afternoon celebrating the cancer survivors who rode Sunday.

Rider stories

Many of the riders Sunday had personal ties to the fight against cancer.

Meghan McCormack said she started riding in bike-a-thon in 2008 after the father of a friend died of cancer. Since then, more people in her life have received cancer diagnoses, including her own father, who was diagnosed with colon cancer and was riding as a support driver Sunday. The whole event has become a family affair for McCormack, who was there with her 7-year-old niece Brenna.

“I don’t think there is a single cause that is more unifying than cancer because it’s so pervasive,” McCormack said.

Other riders were cancer survivors themselves.

Christopher Baccash, a 30-year-old resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was riding as a professional biker when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2019. Amid his battle against cancer at Penn Medicine, Baccash continued to train. After his first surgery, he and his friends pledged to ride at Leadville, a 106-mile mountain-bike race in Colorado with 12,000 feet of climbing they managed to do in August 2021. He and his friends made a documentary about their experiences preparing for the Leadville race titled “Mountains We Climb.” The film is making the rounds at several regional film festivals.

Baccash is currently in graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania studying positive psychology. He said he hopes to learn about how people can cultivate resilience through sports and athletics to help their mental well-being.

“The bike is a place where you can think, be with your friends,” Baccash said. “We’re always rushing around and cycling is a chance to slow down a little bit and get to see what’s around us.”

“Just do it for the enjoyment of doing it,” Baccash said.

Cindy Mattson, of Gibbsboro, Camden County, rode from Hammonton to Atlantic City with a team hailing from towns throughout the South Jersey and Philadelphia region. A regular at the event, Mattson said he is a three-time cancer survivor and just recently finished her last round of treatment for pancreatic cancer. An emotional Mattson explained what Sunday's event meant to her.

“This is part of what I fought for, to me. Just being able to do this means I can reclaim my life,” Mattson said. “The whole time I was in the hospital, I just kept obsessing about getting back on my bike again. And I knew that if I could get on my bike and I could ride, then that would mean I’d be OK.”

Ken McCummings, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, was part of Mattson’s team, coming to the bike-a-thon as rest-stop volunteer in Hammonton. He was a cancer survivor, too, having been first diagnosed five years ago.

“I got through it,” McCummings said. “And I was always confident because the doctors had a plan, and that’s what I went with.”

Logan Sands, a 20-year-old student at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, said he was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 4. He began to take part in the bike-a-thon when he was only about 6 and has been riding with his father, Mitchell Sands, ever since. The elder Sands said his father also had biked in the ACS rides and that he has been riding in them since 2006.

Riding to Atlantic City from Hammonton, Logan Sands said the bike-a-thon was a great event to help build more support for cancer awareness and help fuel cancer research.

“It’s always a fun ride, you know, building support. I also think it’s awareness, to get checked, to get screened for different types of cancers,” Sands said. “There needs to be more fundraising for this disease. ... I mean here’s living proof right here.”

“I had a second chance, and now I’m taking advantage,” Sands added.

Feinman said that he remembered Logan Sands from when he was a young cancer survivor and noted how inspirational it was to see him ride Sunday. The cause is also close to Feinman, 66, a survivor of bladder cancer after having been diagnosed 47 years ago. He recalled the first time he took part in the bike-a-thon.

“I got to the end, I crossed and there were people cheering and there were balloons. It was very festive, and as a cancer survivor ... it struck me what the significance of the event was,” Feinman said. “And I’ve been riding ever since.”

A history of helping

While many riders Sunday were first-timers or who had only started in the last few years, others had been at taking part in the bike-a-thon for decades.

Andy Polovoy, 76, started riding in the bike-a-thon at the inaugural ride in 1972. He has taken part in 48 of the 50 rides, having held off two years due to a pair of hip-replacement surgeries. (In the two years he did not ride, he volunteered to help organize.) He survived a bout with cancer a few years back and joined the organizing committee for the ride. On Sunday, he pedaled the whole way from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Bader Field.

“Every year I do this, every year I fundraise,” Polovoy said. “I’m still here, and I’m still pedaling.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

