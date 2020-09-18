CVS Health on Thursday announced plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at pharmacies across the country, including South Jersey.
Local locations include:
- 6103 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township
- 1501 Bayshore Road, Villas
With these new locations, CVS expects to have more than 4,000 testing sites operating by mid-October, according to a news release from the company. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, chief operating officer of CVS Health and acting president of CVS Pharmacy.
Self-swab tests are provided at no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, according to the release. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite, according to the release. Procedures vary by location, and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS team member will observe the self-swab process.
Most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within two to three days.
