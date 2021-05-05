 Skip to main content
CVS accepting same-day, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments
CVS accepting same-day, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments

College Nurse Vaccine

Jonathan Alvarez, a nursing student from Atlantic Cape Community College, administers shots of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center in March.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

CVS Health announced Wednesday it is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination shots with no appointment necessary at pharmacy locations across the nation, including 324 locations in New Jersey.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, also are available at cvs.com, CVS spokesperson Tara Burke said in a statement.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations, Burke said.

— Vincent Jackson

