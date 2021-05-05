CVS accepting same-day, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments

CVS Health announced Wednesday it is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination shots with no appointment necessary at pharmacy locations across the nation, including 324 locations in New Jersey.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, also are available at cvs.com, CVS spokesperson Tara Burke said in a statement.
The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations, Burke said.
— Vincent Jackson
Faces of the COVID-19 pandemic: Remembering those we've lost
Harry James Sear, 65
Sears, who died on Dec. 11 because of COVID-19, served as a school teacher for over 20 years at the Pilgrim Academy. His family said he had an infectious smile and a heart for the students and their families and it showed.
He is greatly missed. — His family
Edward Horowitz, 81
Beloved father and grandfather died of COVID-19 on May 10. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Flyers and Eagles.
Cara Bluth, 45
Bluth died Feb. 20 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 45.
“She had the ability to make anyone she met feel at ease and welcome, and she fit in anywhere. I knew she was a diamond, but I didn’t realize everybody else knew it.” — Joetta Surace, her mother
Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose, 73
Penrose died Feb. 20 at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lower Township from complications related to COVID-19.
“To me she was the most faithful, fun, really witty person. She was quiet, but had a great loyalty to people. People loved being around her. She didn’t require a lot of materialistic things. She really put a lot of faith in God, and when she was having tough times, she would always pray.” — Melissa McCullough, her daughter
Marty Derer, 56
Derer died April 6 from complications from COVID-19.
He lived in Williamstown and was a high school basketball referee.
“Great guy, (with) an incredible heart. He wanted to get things right. Always asked me how my kids were doing.” — Roy Heck, former Mainland Regional and Pemberton head coach
Kenny Jeremiah, 77
Jeremiah, of Northfield, died Dec. 4 from complications brought on by the coronavirus.
In recent years, he was best known for his work in the Jeremiah-Hunter Band. Carmen Marotta, who runs Tony Mart LLC, booked the band for 12 of the past 16 years during the Somers Point beach concert series.
“Kenny Jeremiah was an old-school frontman, a rock ‘n’ roll entertainer. He gave 120%. ... He knew how to move on stage.” — Carmen Marotta
Joseph C. Geralis, 60
Geralis died of complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 27.
"Our family painfully said goodbye to our loving brother Joseph. He was his bravest having to take his last breath without the comfort of our presence. It is the greatest heartache. We miss him and will love him forever." — Marie Bates, his sister
John "Johnny D" D'Angelo, 83
South Jersey music legend and singer D'Angelo, of Ventnor, died on Dec. 7 due to complications from COVID-19.
“He was a good soul with a giant heart. He was very, very talented” — Rich Helfant, CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee in Margate
Joseph McDevitt, 53
McDevitt died on Jan. 21 due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind his wife, Ailyn, and two children. McDevitt is a former Atlantic County freeholder, a former teacher at Atlantic City High School and was recently appointed to the Ventnor school board and to serve as the sending-district representative to the Atlantic City school board.
“He lived and breathed Ventnor, and I knew he would do everything he could for the students who go there as well as the taxpayers. He was a good person. He was a really good person.” — Beth Holtzman, Ventnor mayor
Christopher Willis, 31
Willis died on Feb. 10 after a three-month battle with COVID-19.
Keisha Willis, 48, said her son was born with a neurological disease and degenerative muscle disease that limited his ability to walk and live independently.
He was a "kind, sweet, little man." — His family
Bonnie Ciafre, 64
Ciafre was 64 when she died of COVID-19, according to her posted obituary, which also indicates she had a difficult life and achieved her dreams, including having a family and adoring grandsons. Ciafre was a nurse at The Shores in Ocean City.
“Through adversity she became the kindest person you’d ever meet. Her tough life made her a diamond, and she shined light on all she met.” — Her obituary
Francis (Chuck) Conroy, 77
Conroy, of Egg Harbor Township, died of complications from COVID-19 on Nov. 3.
Chuck passed away from Covid while on vacation in Colorado to see grandchildren. He was in hospital with heart issues and contracted Covid in hospital. He worked construction all his life in South Jersey. Chuck is dearly missed by his wife Pat and family.
