 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected Wednesday night
0 comments
top story

Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected Wednesday night

{{featured_button_text}}

VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s emergency contractor was anticipating Wednesday night the delivery of custom materials needed to complete repairs to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.

A Wednesday night arrival means Lafayette Utilities would be able to install the equipment Thursday, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA. The contractor was to continue sweeping impacted streets in the meantime, Menzel said.

Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting Feb. 21, officials said.

Water samples were taken Tuesday, Menzel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After incubating the samples from nine locations, test results showed two sites exceeded the threshold for enterococcus bacteria, Menzel said. Nevertheless, these levels have decreased significantly from earlier sampling.

The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and installed successfully, Menzel said.

Excavation pits that were constructed to access the pipe to create the bypass and then to address the area of the leak will then be filled, and the road will be temporarily paved, enabling Wellington Avenue to reopen, Menzel said.

A final resurfacing of the road will be completed after about six months, Menzel said.

GALLERY: Hurricane seminar at Downbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor

1 of 42

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News