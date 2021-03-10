Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected Wednesday night

VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s emergency contractor was anticipating Wednesday night the delivery of custom materials needed to complete repairs to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.

A Wednesday night arrival means Lafayette Utilities would be able to install the equipment Thursday, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA. The contractor was to continue sweeping impacted streets in the meantime, Menzel said.

Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting Feb. 21, officials said.

Water samples were taken Tuesday, Menzel said.

After incubating the samples from nine locations, test results showed two sites exceeded the threshold for enterococcus bacteria, Menzel said. Nevertheless, these levels have decreased significantly from earlier sampling.

The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and installed successfully, Menzel said.