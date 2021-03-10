Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected Wednesday night

Still some #flooding in Ventnor Heights this morning. Be safe out there! @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/fzTfocaAyK— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) November 25, 2018
VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s emergency contractor was anticipating Wednesday night the delivery of custom materials needed to complete repairs to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.
A Wednesday night arrival means Lafayette Utilities would be able to install the equipment Thursday, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA. The contractor was to continue sweeping impacted streets in the meantime, Menzel said.
Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting Feb. 21, officials said.
Water samples were taken Tuesday, Menzel said.
VENTNOR — A sewer leak that has shut down a portion of Wellington Avenue the past two weeks …
After incubating the samples from nine locations, test results showed two sites exceeded the threshold for enterococcus bacteria, Menzel said. Nevertheless, these levels have decreased significantly from earlier sampling.
The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and installed successfully, Menzel said.
Excavation pits that were constructed to access the pipe to create the bypass and then to address the area of the leak will then be filled, and the road will be temporarily paved, enabling Wellington Avenue to reopen, Menzel said.
A final resurfacing of the road will be completed after about six months, Menzel said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.