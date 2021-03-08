Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected to arrive Friday

Still some #flooding in Ventnor Heights this morning. Be safe out there! @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/fzTfocaAyK— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) November 25, 2018
VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority's emergency contractor, Lafayette Utilities, is awaiting the delivery of custom repair materials needed to complete the repair to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.
These materials are being fabricated and are anticipated to be delivered by March 12, said Amy Menzel communications manager, ACUA.
Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting on Feb. 21, officials said.
During the week, Lafayette Utilities will continue sweeping impacted streets, Menzel said.
It is anticipated that another round of water testing will be done on March 9, Menzel said. The sampling will be coordinated with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Department of Health, she said.
VENTNOR — A sewer leak that has shut down a portion of Wellington Avenue the past two weeks …
After incubating the samples, test results will be available the following day, and an update will be sent with information on these findings, Menzel said.
The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and the repair is completed successfully, Menzel said.
Excavation pits that were constructed to access the pipe to create the bypass and then to address the area of the leak will then be filled and the roadway will be temporarily paved, enabling Wellington Avenue to reopen, Menzel said.
After a required period of approximately six months, a final resurfacing of the roadway will be completed, Menzel said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.