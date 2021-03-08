Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected to arrive Friday

VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority's emergency contractor, Lafayette Utilities, is awaiting the delivery of custom repair materials needed to complete the repair to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.

These materials are being fabricated and are anticipated to be delivered by March 12, said Amy Menzel communications manager, ACUA.

Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting on Feb. 21, officials said.

During the week, Lafayette Utilities will continue sweeping impacted streets, Menzel said.

It is anticipated that another round of water testing will be done on March 9, Menzel said. The sampling will be coordinated with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Department of Health, she said.

After incubating the samples, test results will be available the following day, and an update will be sent with information on these findings, Menzel said.

The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and the repair is completed successfully, Menzel said.