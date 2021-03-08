 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected to arrive Friday
0 comments

Custom repair materials to fix Ventnor sewer main expected to arrive Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Bypass line successfully activated for Wellington Avenue sewer repairs

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Saturday morning successfully activated a bypass line at Ventnor's Wellington Avenue to help locate the source of a pipe leak.

 Ahmad Austin

VENTNOR — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority's emergency contractor, Lafayette Utilities, is awaiting the delivery of custom repair materials needed to complete the repair to the sewer main on Wellington Avenue.

These materials are being fabricated and are anticipated to be delivered by  March 12, said Amy Menzel communications manager, ACUA.

Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs are made to the sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue starting on Feb. 21, officials said.

During the week, Lafayette Utilities will continue sweeping impacted streets, Menzel said.

It is anticipated that another round of water testing will be done on March 9, Menzel said. The sampling will be coordinated with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Department of Health, she said.

After incubating the samples, test results will be available the following day, and an update will be sent with information on these findings, Menzel said.

The bypass pipe can be deactivated and removed after the custom repair materials are delivered and the repair is completed successfully, Menzel said.

Excavation pits that were constructed to access the pipe to create the bypass and then to address the area of the leak will then be filled and the roadway will be temporarily paved, enabling Wellington Avenue to reopen, Menzel said.

After a required period of approximately six months, a final resurfacing of the roadway will be completed, Menzel said.

GALLERY: Hurricane seminar at Downbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor

1 of 42

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News