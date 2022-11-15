Current phase of work on Delaware Memorial Bridge to wrap this week

The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced lane closures on the Delaware Memorial Bridge through Monday for the completion of the first phase of a bridge deck rehabilitation project.
The approximately $71 million, three-phase bridge rehabilitation project focused on rejuvenating the bridge deck of the New Jersey-bound span is expected to be finished by November of next year.
The DRBA contracted UHPC Solutions of Orange, Essex County, in March to undertake the deck overlay project.
From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday, UHPC will start to remove the concrete Jersey barriers that make up the three left lanes of the bypass lane.
Only the right lane will be open during this process.
“I’m pleased to report that our contractor is on track to successfully complete the first phase of the Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) deck project on the New Jersey-bound span in time for the busy Thanksgiving travel period,” said DRBA Chief Engineer David Hoppenjans.
The next phase of the project is scheduled for next week, but the right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span to the Delaware anchorage are now fully rebuilt, said Hoppenjans.
DRBA engineers have designed the deck overlay project with minimal traffic delays, but motorists may still encounter delays during rush hours and peak weekend travels.
All eight lanes of the bridge are expected to be reopened by Tuesday.
The second phase of the deck overlay rehabilitation is expected to begin on or about Feb. 1 and will focus on the left two lanes of the same structure.
Commuters and travelers are urged to be careful in and around construction zones, while obeying all posted speed limits.
