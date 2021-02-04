Cumberland's Musso, Derella picked for posts on governmental organizations

The South Jersey Commissioners Association elected Carol Musso, Cumberland County's longest-serving commissioner, as president during a virtual reorganization meeting Jan. 26.

"It is an honor to lead a group of dedicated public servants who, unlike many of our national elected officials, are ready, willing and able to work together to solve problems that impact us all," Musso said in a news release Monday.

Musso described the SJCA as a "collegial group of people dedicated to improving our regional quality of life, while preserving what makes South Jersey special."

The SJCA consists of commissioners from eight South Jersey counties. The membership provides a forum for them to share information and work together on issues of common concern.

In other news, Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella was sworn in as vice president of the New Jersey Association of Counties during its virtual annual reorganization meeting Friday.

The NJAC advocates for legislation, regulations and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more efficiently and effectively, according to the organization.