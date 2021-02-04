 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland's Musso, Derella picked for posts on governmental organizations
0 comments

Cumberland's Musso, Derella picked for posts on governmental organizations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The South Jersey Commissioners Association elected Carol Musso, Cumberland County's longest-serving commissioner, as president during a virtual reorganization meeting Jan. 26. 

"It is an honor to lead a group of dedicated public servants who, unlike many of our national elected officials, are ready, willing and able to work together to solve problems that impact us all," Musso said in a news release Monday.

Musso described the SJCA as a "collegial group of people dedicated to improving our regional quality of life, while preserving what makes South Jersey special."

The SJCA consists of commissioners from eight South Jersey counties. The membership provides a forum for them to share information and work together on issues of common concern.

In other news, Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella was sworn in as vice president of the New Jersey Association of Counties during its virtual annual reorganization meeting Friday. 

The NJAC advocates for legislation, regulations and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more efficiently and effectively, according to the organization. 

Derella said county government has been particularly critical during the pandemic, stating "County governments have played a pivotal role in COVID testing and are now being asked to assist with logistical challenges associated with vaccine distribution through health care facilities, health departments and pharmacies."

In addition to Derella, state Sen. Vin Gopal swore in Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes as immediate past president of the organization.

Carol Musso

MUSSO

 Provided
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News