BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Office on Aging said Wednesday it will offer free produce to senior citizens.

The program is through a grant with the state Department of Health, officials said in a news release.

“The county is very pleased to be able to again offer this program to our seniors," said county Commissioner and Office on Aging liaison Carol Muss. "This benefit may be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.”

Deputy Commissioner and co-liaison Antonio Romero called today "tough times we are living in" and said "any assistance we can offer to our citizens to aid in better nutrition I fully support."

Eligible seniors 60 and older must apply to the Farmers Market Coupons for the county in which they live. They will receive $50 worth of benefits to purchase Jersey Fresh items at eligible farmers markets.

Income guidelines have been established at 185% of the federal poverty level. A household of one person can have a monthly gross income of up to $2,248, and a household of two can have a monthly gross income of up to $3,041 to be eligible. There are also guidelines in place for families of three or more.

To apply, people must bring proof of age, proof of residence and proof of their 2023 income (or a Medicaid or SNAP card).

The program is first-come, first-served, and the deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

For more information, call the Office on Aging at 856-453-2220 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.