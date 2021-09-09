Cumberland Regional School District names new superintendent

Depression Mindy made landfall as a Tropical Storm over the Florida panhandle Wednesday night bringing heavy rain bands into the Southeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

The Cumberland Regional School District has named Carl Dolente as the new superintendent.

“The Board is looking forward to Mr. Dolente’s tenure as our superintendent,” Thomas M. Davis, president of the district's Board of Education said in a statement Wednesday. “The district is moving in the right direction, and we believe that the experience, excitement, and enthusiasm he brings to the job will help us get to the next level.”

Dolente, who grew up in Bridgeton and Fairton, has nearly 20 years of experience in the Cumberland County educational system including serving as the principal at Bridgeton High School for the past three years.

He studied elementary education and sociology at Rowan University and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wilmington University.

In his new role, Dolente is specifically focused on enhancing the lives of the district's students, faculty and staff, according to a statement from the district.