Cumberland Regional School District names new superintendent

The Cumberland Regional School District has named Carl Dolente as the new superintendent.
“The Board is looking forward to Mr. Dolente’s tenure as our superintendent,” Thomas M. Davis, president of the district's Board of Education said in a statement Wednesday. “The district is moving in the right direction, and we believe that the experience, excitement, and enthusiasm he brings to the job will help us get to the next level.”
Dolente, who grew up in Bridgeton and Fairton, has nearly 20 years of experience in the Cumberland County educational system including serving as the principal at Bridgeton High School for the past three years.
He studied elementary education and sociology at Rowan University and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wilmington University.
In his new role, Dolente is specifically focused on enhancing the lives of the district's students, faculty and staff, according to a statement from the district.
“We need to continue exposing today’s students to the opportunities that await them and provide them with every tool they’ll need to pursue their dreams and to be happy, productive, independent, and thriving members of our society,” Dolente said. "Whether an individual chooses to go on to college, begin a career, or serve in the military, it is imperative that they leave Cumberland Regional High School as a well-rounded critical thinker capable of completing any task set before them on their journey.”
Dolente is expected to begin as superintendent in November.
“I know this is a place I can call home, and I’m extremely excited to begin this next chapter of my life,” Dolente said.
