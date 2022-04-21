Cumberland Jewish Federation to host Holocaust service, exhibit

VINELAND — The Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties will host a two-part commemoration of the Holocaust in May.

The commemoration will consist of a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. May 1 at Beth Israel Congregation and a monthlong exhibit at the Vineland Public Library starting May 2.

The library exhibit, “From the Ashes to Die Goldene Medina,” will have photographs and stories showing the tragedy of the Holocaust and survivors who established themselves in the post-World War II world, including some survivors from the area.

“The Vineland area became a poultry agricultural capital for a large part of the country as survivors settled in this area and became chicken farmers, building that industry and creating such businesses as the Vineland Poultry Laboratory known from coast to coast,” said Kirk Wisemayer, former executive director of the Jewish Federation and co-founder of the Jewish Historical Society.

Other survivors went into trades and, at the same time, established a rebirth of the area’s Jewish community, the federation said in a news release.

The service will include musical selections relating to Holocaust remembrance with participating Jewish community leaders, clergy and students from Vineland High School's “Search for Conscience” class.

It also will include the annual presentation of the Miles Lerman Holocaust Education Award. This year’s recipients are members of the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition.

The chairperson of Holocaust Coalition is Harry Furman, a son of Holocaust survivors and a former social studies teacher who pioneered the first New Jersey high school semester course on the Holocaust and genocide.

Taken together, Wisemayer said, the library exhibit and the service tell the story of the Jewish people’s darkest hour, remembering never to forget, resiliency in the face of tragedy and hope for the future.

“We hope that people will come out and see the exhibit and attend the service. With all the horrors facing areas of the world today, people can learn from the past to carve out a better tomorrow,” Wisemayer said.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the office of the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties at 856-696-4445.

