Cumberland jail warden resigns, hearing postponed on inmate lawsuit

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Jail Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates who allege the jail is not protecting them from COVID-19 infection.

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Director Joseph Derella said Monday afternoon he will nominate retired New Jersey State Police Capt. Stanley B. Field to serve as Interim Jail Operations Director during the search process for a new warden.

Warren's resignation caused postponement of the hearing with U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Brown v. Warren — the lawsuit filed by inmates.

The hearing, scheduled for Monday morning, was expected to address allegations of Warren retaliating against those suing.

“Warren’s resignation is the latest installment of proof that the county jail is off-the-rails,” PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Warden Warren was incompetent, in over his head, and ill prepared to develop and implement a COVID-19 safety plan for the jail."

In a Sept. 15 hearing, Hillman fined the county $1,000 a day for its failure to abide by a Sept. 1 order involving Warren's handling of inmate financial accounts.