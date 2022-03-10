Cumberland jail inmates may see recreation restored soon

BRIDGETON — Indoor and outdoor recreation will likely be available to Cumberland County jail inmates as the facility continues to address issues brought forth by a lawsuit filed by inmates claiming their rights have been restricted under COVID-19 protocols.
Attorneys for inmates and county officials provided an update on COVID measures remotely Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman.
In addition to recreation, attorneys also discussed COVID testing and the stocking of cleaning supplies in living quarters, county counsel John Carr said after the hearing.
The issues with the jail started with a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates alleging they were not being properly protected from COVID-19. The court appointed attorney William J. Hughes Jr. to investigate.
During the virtual conference, attorney Karen Convoy, the court-appointed counsel for the inmates, said the jail's warden is planning to implement indoor and outdoor recreational activities. Indoor recreational activities are not currently being offered because the jail continues to contend with COVID cases, causing the administration to limit indoor social interactions.
Convoy told Hillman the jail is also having an issue with people refusing COVID testing, but she did not say whether inmates or correctional staff were opting out of being tested.
She said correctional administrators are working to ensure lockers for staff at the jail are filled with appropriate cleaning supplies. The amount of supplies available must be logged under the order.
County commissioners had been planning to close the jail, sending inmates to other facilities. However, a recent rejection by Atlantic County commissioners of a plan to expand their jail to take Cumberland inmates left Cumberland officials to reconsider their options afresh.
The president of Cumberland's correctional officers union insisted the county keep the facility open to avert job losses.
