 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cumberland jail inmates may see recreation restored soon

  • 0
Cumberland County jail

The Cumberland County jail in Bridgeton was set to be replaced last year with a new, $65 million model but was then set to close instead, except neighboring Atlantic County has said it will not expand to take Cumberland’s male inmates.

 Press archives

BRIDGETON — Indoor and outdoor recreation will likely be available to Cumberland County jail inmates as the facility continues to address issues brought forth by a lawsuit filed by inmates claiming their rights have been restricted under COVID-19 protocols.

Attorneys for inmates and county officials provided an update on COVID measures remotely Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman.

In addition to recreation, attorneys also discussed COVID testing and the stocking of cleaning supplies in living quarters, county counsel John Carr said after the hearing.

The issues with the jail started with a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates alleging they were not being properly protected from COVID-19. The court appointed attorney William J. Hughes Jr. to investigate.

During the virtual conference, attorney Karen Convoy, the court-appointed counsel for the inmates, said the jail's warden is planning to implement indoor and outdoor recreational activities. Indoor recreational activities are not currently being offered because the jail continues to contend with COVID cases, causing the administration to limit indoor social interactions.

People are also reading…

Convoy told Hillman the jail is also having an issue with people refusing COVID testing, but she did not say whether inmates or correctional staff were opting out of being tested.

She said correctional administrators are working to ensure lockers for staff at the jail are filled with appropriate cleaning supplies. The amount of supplies available must be logged under the order.

County commissioners had been planning to close the jail, sending inmates to other facilities. However, a recent rejection by Atlantic County commissioners of a plan to expand their jail to take Cumberland inmates left Cumberland officials to reconsider their options afresh.

The president of Cumberland's correctional officers union insisted the county keep the facility open to avert job losses.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Facebook is losing users

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News