Three women will be inducted into the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in April.

This is the first time the Hall of Fame has held an induction ceremony since 2019. The three women to become members were slated to be inducted in 2020, before the COVID-19 lockdowns. Their long wait will be recognized with a ceremony April 19 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland, beginning with a cash bar at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

The new members are JoAnn Burns, of Millville, an educator in Millville for 40 years; Stephanie Iglesias, of Newfield, a social worker and psychologist; and Susan Taylor, of Millville, an officer with the Millville Police Department.

“We stand among great women throughout Cumberland County,” said Shelly Schneider, president of the Board of Directors. “All of us on the board are very proud of the incredible accomplishments of all our inductees.”

Reservations for the ceremony are $65. Email sharondbax@aol.com to reserve a seat.