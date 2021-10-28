 Skip to main content
Cumberland County turns in nearly 400 firearms during New Jersey gun buyback
New Jersey's Guns for Cash program Saturday yielded a total of 2,806 firearms over 10 locations, including 391 guns in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County had one of the largest turnouts in the state Saturday during a gun buyback event sponsored by the state Attorney General's Office.

The buyback, held at the Alms Center in Bridgeton, yielded 391 guns, the second most of the 10 locations that participated. In total, 2,806 firearms were turned in for cash statewide, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Thursday, making for New Jersey's largest single-day gun buyback.

Cumberland's total included 168 handguns, 142 rifles/shotguns and 10 assault weapons.

“Three hundred ninety-one firearms were collected and will not fall into the wrong hands as a result of this program,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. "We see this as one piece of an ongoing initiative to promote gun safety and eradicate gun violence in our community."

This was the second gun buyback program held in South Jersey this year since Bruck took over as acting attorney general at the end of June. Nearly 1,000 firearms were traded in at five locations in early August, including 367 in Atlantic City.

Residents were invited to turn in up to three firearms of any type “no questions asked” and could earn a maximum of $750. Gun owners were paid $25 for inoperable firearms and BB/pellet guns, $125 for rifles and shotguns, $200 for handguns and $250 for assault weapons. 

Bruck said weapons collected statewide Saturday included 1,196 handguns, 1,206 rifles/shotguns and 29 assault weapons.

“Every single gun recovered represents a potential life saved,” Bruck said. “Our gun buyback events are a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with the communities they serve.”

The other participating locations were in Englewood, Bergen County; Camden; Trenton; Somerset; Asbury Park, Monmouth County; Carneys Point, Salem County; and Elizabeth, Plainfield and Westfield in Union County. 

Somerset had the largest turnout with 621 firearms.

