Cumberland County turns in nearly 400 firearms during New Jersey gun buyback

Cumberland County had one of the largest turnouts in the state Saturday during a gun buyback event sponsored by the state Attorney General's Office.
The buyback, held at the Alms Center in Bridgeton, yielded 391 guns, the second most of the 10 locations that participated. In total, 2,806 firearms were turned in for cash statewide, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Thursday, making for New Jersey's largest single-day gun buyback.
Cumberland's total included 168 handguns, 142 rifles/shotguns and 10 assault weapons.
“Three hundred ninety-one firearms were collected and will not fall into the wrong hands as a result of this program,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. "We see this as one piece of an ongoing initiative to promote gun safety and eradicate gun violence in our community."
ATLANTIC CITY — Lonniyell Sykes said she’s been deeply impacted by seeing how gun violence h…
This was the second gun buyback program held in South Jersey this year since Bruck took over as acting attorney general at the end of June. Nearly 1,000 firearms were traded in at five locations in early August, including 367 in Atlantic City.
Residents were invited to turn in up to three firearms of any type “no questions asked” and could earn a maximum of $750. Gun owners were paid $25 for inoperable firearms and BB/pellet guns, $125 for rifles and shotguns, $200 for handguns and $250 for assault weapons.
Bruck said weapons collected statewide Saturday included 1,196 handguns, 1,206 rifles/shotguns and 29 assault weapons.
“Every single gun recovered represents a potential life saved,” Bruck said. “Our gun buyback events are a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with the communities they serve.”
The other participating locations were in Englewood, Bergen County; Camden; Trenton; Somerset; Asbury Park, Monmouth County; Carneys Point, Salem County; and Elizabeth, Plainfield and Westfield in Union County.
Somerset had the largest turnout with 621 firearms.
GALLERY: Guns for Cash buyback program in Atlantic City
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5479.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City1306.jpeg
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City1309.jpeg
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5464.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5465.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5466.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5488.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5491.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5492.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5494.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5497.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5498.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5500.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5502.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5505.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5507.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5508.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5511.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5512.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5515.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5516.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5520.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City1308.jpeg
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5469.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5472.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5475.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5483.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5485.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5496.JPG
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5518.JPG
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.