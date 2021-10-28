Cumberland County turns in nearly 400 firearms during New Jersey gun buyback

Cumberland County had one of the largest turnouts in the state Saturday during a gun buyback event sponsored by the state Attorney General's Office.

The buyback, held at the Alms Center in Bridgeton, yielded 391 guns, the second most of the 10 locations that participated. In total, 2,806 firearms were turned in for cash statewide, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Thursday, making for New Jersey's largest single-day gun buyback.

Cumberland's total included 168 handguns, 142 rifles/shotguns and 10 assault weapons.

“Three hundred ninety-one firearms were collected and will not fall into the wrong hands as a result of this program,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. "We see this as one piece of an ongoing initiative to promote gun safety and eradicate gun violence in our community."

This was the second gun buyback program held in South Jersey this year since Bruck took over as acting attorney general at the end of June. Nearly 1,000 firearms were traded in at five locations in early August, including 367 in Atlantic City.