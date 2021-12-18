Cumberland County transfers inmates to Hudson County

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
Warden Eugene Caldwell said the inmates are being moved in part so they can take advantage of addiction treatment programs at the Hudson jail.
“Many detainees suffer from substance abuse disorder, and this is a unique opportunity to get them the help they need to become healthy, productive and law-abiding residents of our community,” Caldwell, who also is the warden for neighboring Gloucester County, said in a statement. “In addition to the detainees requiring substance abuse treatment, we have transferred other detainees to reduce our detainee population at the county jail as the county begins the process of closing the facility.”
The county has been working to close the jail since it abandoned plans last year to build a new, $65 million facility. Recently, Atlantic County commissioners discussed potentially expanding their jail to accommodate inmates from Cumberland. One commissioner expressed concern for resident safety with extra inmates in the county, and additional concern that those inmates might stay in the county once released.
Cumberland officials said they are contending with staffing issues at the jail that are keeping them from fulfilling some of their constitutionally required duties. During a hearing Monday, a judge heard from attorneys debating a lack of recreation for inmates at the jail.
For many in the Cumberland County jail, the last time they were outside was Thanksgiving.
“The reduction in population will enable us to address our staffing concerns as a result of the shortage of corrections officers at the county jail and will help in our efforts to maintain COVID safety protocols," Caldwell said Saturday.
Darlene Barber, deputy director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, called the transfer of detainees to Hudson County an “interim solution.”
“Cumberland County plans to utilize correctional facilities in adjacent counties to house detainees in the near future but ... COVID-related logistical challenges are causing delays," Barber said in the release.
Barber said Hudson County’s re-entry programs are an example of what well-resourced facilities serving a region can offer.
“Hudson County may be many miles from Cumberland County, but that is a very short distance if it enables detainees to reclaim their lives," she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.