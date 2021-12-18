Cumberland County transfers inmates to Hudson County

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.

Warden Eugene Caldwell said the inmates are being moved in part so they can take advantage of addiction treatment programs at the Hudson jail.

“Many detainees suffer from substance abuse disorder, and this is a unique opportunity to get them the help they need to become healthy, productive and law-abiding residents of our community,” Caldwell, who also is the warden for neighboring Gloucester County, said in a statement. “In addition to the detainees requiring substance abuse treatment, we have transferred other detainees to reduce our detainee population at the county jail as the county begins the process of closing the facility.”

The county has been working to close the jail since it abandoned plans last year to build a new, $65 million facility. Recently, Atlantic County commissioners discussed potentially expanding their jail to accommodate inmates from Cumberland. One commissioner expressed concern for resident safety with extra inmates in the county, and additional concern that those inmates might stay in the county once released.

