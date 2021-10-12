Cumberland County to share jail warden with Gloucester

The warden of the Gloucester County Department of Corrections will assume the role of interim warden of the Cumberland County jail under a shared services agreement effective Wednesday, Cumberland County officials said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Gloucester County Warden Eugene J. Caldwell II will oversee the Cumberland jail through April 30, Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella said in a news release. The agreement allows for the deal to be extended.

“This shared service agreement will bring professional leadership to our corrections department while we evaluate our long-term needs," Derella said.

Caldwell will replace county Sheriff Robert Austino, who stepped in to take responsibility for the jail until a new warden was appointed. This came after a hearing in which a federal judge expressed his displeasure that the jail was operating without a warden. Retired State Police Capt. Stanley B. Field had been appointed to serve as interim jail operations director prior to Austino agreeing to fill the void in court.

Field was named after Warden Charles Warren resigned last month during the middle of a lawsuit filed by inmates who claim the jail is not following proper COVID-19 protocols. Warren had been the warden since January after replacing Richard Smith, who also resigned.

