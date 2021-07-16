Cumberland County to provide air conditioners to seniors

Cumberland County has begun a program to provide air conditioners to vulnerable seniors.
In collaboration with the Puerto Rican Action Committee (PRAC), the county will give the units to residents over the age of 60 with chronic health conditions and no means of obtaining an air conditioner.
County Board of Commissioners Director Joseph Derella called it lifesaving in a Friday news release.
"The partnership between our County’s Office on Aging and Disabled and the PRAC of Southern NJ is empowering us to get help to our seniors during this long hot summer," he said.
Those under the age of 60 with a disability and/or chronic health issues are also eligible, though units are limited. To apply for the program, call the PRAC of Southern New Jersey at (856)-213-6693.
