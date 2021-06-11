Cumberland County to offer older residents free fans

BRIDGETON — To help residents beat the summer heat, Cumberland County will give free fans to eligible residents later this month, county spokeswoman Jody Hirata announced Friday.

On June 24 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., any Cumberland County resident who is over the age of 60 can pick up a fan at the Office of Aging and Disabled located at 800 E. Commerce St. in Bridgeton.

“Due to COVID-19, our cooling centers were closed to seniors last year,” Commissioner Carol Musso said in a prepared statement. “With this distribution, we aim to provide some needed relief to those individuals who otherwise would utilize our cooling centers. We are grateful to South Jersey Industries for helping us in assisting our senior community’s needs this summer.”

South Jersey Industries is also donating $1,000 to the county to help cover the costs of the fans.

Fans will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must provide their name, address and date of birth during pickup, and each household is limited to one fan.

County officials will help residents load the 20-inch box fans into their vehicles if needed.

