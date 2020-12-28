Cumberland County to offer at home COVID-19 testing

Cumberland County Department of Health is now offering at-home COVID-19 testing to country residents and essential employees who are employed in the county.
Children as young as six years old who live in Cumberland County can also use the test. This test should be ordered and used immediately upon receiving it – it is not suggested to hold the kit for future use.
This at-home test is easily taken by a sample of saliva – which has the same effectiveness as a nasal swab test, according to the county health department.
The test is performed under healthcare provider supervision via a video telehealth visit with Vault.
“Our hope is that this new program will remove a significant number of patients from our local facilities’ in-person testing lines, so that they are able to service symptomatic patients more rapidly,” said Noah Hetzell, Assistant Health Officer for the Cumberland County Department of Health, in a statement.
To register for your at-home test kit, visit www.cumberlandathometesting.org/. Individuals who register for the test will be asked to provide their insurance information, but insurance is not required. There is no copay or out-of-pocket costs for the at-home test. Individuals will need a photo ID.
If you have more questions, visit www.ccdoh.org/ or www.cumberlandathometesting.org/ for complete information or contact Cumberland County Department of Health at (856) 327-7602.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
