Cumberland County to host gun buyback Saturday

Guns are traded in during a buyback program in August in Atlantic City.
John Russo
BRIDGETON — A gun buyback program will be held Saturday at the Alms Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On that day, nine counties will hold buyback programs.
“When we reduce the number of firearms in circulation, we reduce the amount of violence in our communities,” said Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, director of the state Division of Criminal Justice. “The gun buyback program is a collaborative effort across all law enforcement that demonstrates how effective it is when we work together.”
The gun buyback in Cumberland County is being hosted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office along with the chiefs of the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland police departments and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Each party has contributed funds and manpower to support this initiative, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
"Giving the public a way to safely dispose of unwanted guns assures that they don’t fall into the wrong hands," Webb-McRae said in a statement. "We remain committed to promoting strategies that improve public safety for all Cumberland County residents."
During a similar program in Atlantic City in August, 367 guns were collected.
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
A chart showing the different values per weapon exchanged. The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Guns for Cash buyback event took place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 on 900 Atlantic Ave. Several hundred guns were exchanged for up to $250 cash per firearm, no questions asked, on the day. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Atlantic City interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos helped Egg Harbor Township resident Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes turn in a handgun Saturday.
Atlantic City interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, left, meets with Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck at the Guns for Cash buyback program in Atlantic City on Saturday.
Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields, left, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Perry Mays on Saturday at the Guns for Cash buyback program in Atlantic City.
City and state officials, including Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields, second from left, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, Atlantic City interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Assemblyman John Armato (D-Atlantic), Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Perry Mays on Saturday at the Guns for Cash buyback program in Atlantic City.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Kevin Hincks inspects two revolvers that were submitted at the Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave. on Saturday during the Guns for Cash buyback program.
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Capt. Kevin Hincks inspects two rifles that were submitted at Atlantic City Fire Station No. 1 during a Guns for Cash buyback program Saturday.
About a dozen people lined up outside Atlantic City Fire Station No. 1 to sell their firearms at the Guns for Cash event. About 150 guns were turned in within the first 90 minutes, police said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Det. Eugene Soracco inspects a rifle being turned in Saturday at the Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave.
