Cumberland County to host gun buyback Saturday
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City

Guns are traded in during a buyback program in August in Atlantic City.

 John Russo

BRIDGETON — A gun buyback program will be held Saturday at the Alms Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. 

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

On that day, nine counties will hold buyback programs.

“When we reduce the number of firearms in circulation, we reduce the amount of violence in our communities,” said Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, director of the state Division of Criminal Justice. “The gun buyback program is a collaborative effort across all law enforcement that demonstrates how effective it is when we work together.”

The gun buyback in Cumberland County is being hosted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office along with the chiefs of the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland police departments and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Each party has contributed funds and manpower to support this initiative, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

"Giving the public a way to safely dispose of unwanted guns assures that they don’t fall into the wrong hands," Webb-McRae said in a statement. "We remain committed to promoting strategies that improve public safety for all Cumberland County residents."

During a similar program in Atlantic City in August, 367 guns were collected. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

