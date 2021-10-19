Cumberland County to host Gun Buy Back program

A Gun Buy Back program will be held Saturday at the Alms Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Bridgeton.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On that day, nine counties around the state will be holding buy back programs.
“When we reduce the number of firearms in circulation, we reduce the amount of violence in our communities,” said Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, director of the Division of Criminal Justice. “The gun buyback program is a collaborative effort across all law enforcement that demonstrates how effective it is when we work together.”
The Gun Buy Back in Cumberland County is being collaboratively hosted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office along with the chiefs of the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland police departments and the Cumberland County Sheriff. Each party has contributed funds and manpower to support this initiative, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
“I, in conjunction with the Cumberland County Municipal Chiefs and Sheriff, am excited to host this Gun Buy Back event," Webb-McRae said in a statement. "Giving the public a way to safely dispose of unwanted guns assures that they don’t fall into the wrong hands. We remain committed to promoting strategies that improve public safety for all Cumberland County residents."
During a similar program in Atlantic City in August, 367 guns were collected.
GALLERY: Guns for Cash buyback program in Atlantic City
