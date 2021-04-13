Cumberland County to hold drive-thru hiring event

Cumberland County employees will get the chance to find work through a unique hiring process next week.

On April 20, the county Department of Workforce Development will hold a drive-thru hiring event for available positions in local advanced manufacturing industries. It will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rowan College of South Jersey.

"Our local businesses are on the cutting edge of new manufacturing technologies and these companies have an increasing need for workers to fill jobs that turn into rewarding careers," County Commissioner Joseph Derella said in a Monday news release. "The success of our existing advanced manufacturers is paving the way for the recruitment of new advanced manufacturing technology firms to our County."

Applicants will drive in and and receive hiring packets, which include the list of openings with job titles, job descriptions, locations, wages and applications information for more than 30 businesses, the release said. A map to find job seekers is also available www.ccoel.org. Registration ahead to of the event is required and can be done at the same website.

Job seekers can also call the Business Services staff at 856-696-5660 x 3041 to complete registration by phone, the release said. A rain date for the event is scheduled for April 21.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.