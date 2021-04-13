 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County to hold drive-thru hiring event
0 comments

Cumberland County to hold drive-thru hiring event

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

Cumberland County employees will get the chance to find work through a unique hiring process next week.

On April 20, the county Department of Workforce Development will hold a drive-thru hiring event for available positions in local advanced manufacturing industries. It will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rowan College of South Jersey.

"Our local businesses are on the cutting edge of new manufacturing technologies and these companies have an increasing need for workers to fill jobs that turn into rewarding careers," County Commissioner Joseph Derella said in a Monday news release. "The success of our existing advanced manufacturers is paving the way for the recruitment of new advanced manufacturing technology firms to our County."

Applicants will drive in and and receive hiring packets, which include the list of openings with job titles, job descriptions, locations, wages and applications information for more than 30 businesses, the release said. A map to find job seekers is also available www.ccoel.org. Registration ahead to of the event is required and can be done at the same website.

Job seekers can also call the Business Services staff at 856-696-5660 x 3041 to complete registration by phone, the release said. A rain date for the event is scheduled for April 21.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News