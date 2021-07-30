 Skip to main content
Cumberland County to hold day of remembrance for deaths during pandemic
Cumberland County to hold day of remembrance for deaths during pandemic

Cumberland County will hold a memorial service next weekend to honor those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be sponsored by the City of Bridgeton, the Bridgeton Ministerial Association and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. There will be a symbolic candle lighting, prayers, psalms and songs.

Board of Commissioners Director Joseph Derella said the event is "a unique opportunity for our entire community to come together to provide support and strength to one another as we remember our loved ones."

"One tragic consequence of COVID-19 is that the protocols that have kept us safe," Derella said, "prevented us from honoring those who have left us during the Pandemic in a way that pays the respect they deserve and brings some measure of closure to us."

At 6:30, all bells within the county will be asked to ring in unison. The event will be held at the Bridgeton City Park Amphitheater at Sunset Lake.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

