Cumberland County to begin work on veterans' burial pavilion

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — Cumberland County officials announced early Wednesday they will soon begin constructing a county veterans' burial pavilion at the county Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
“The Freeholder Board recognizes that the unique nature of veteran’s cemeteries often make graveside ceremonies difficult creating the need to provide a Committal Service Shelter away from the grave site," Freeholder Liaison to the county’s Veterans’ Commission George Castellini said. “The 25-foot by 36-foot covered open-air pavilion, with seating for approximately 48 people, will provide protection from the elements in a quiet and dignified setting for those attending services for our honored veterans.”
Construction of the pavilion designed by architects Mort Isaacson, RA and Bruce D. Turner, AIA, will be managed by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, according to a news release from the county.
“The Veterans Burial Pavilion will be a beautifully simple low maintenance modern structure with provisions for power, audio and video systems to provide a committal service shelter for veterans that their families deserve," Freeholder Carol Musso said. “While simple, the pavilion will include an embossed interior feature wall for the display of service insignias for each service branch that will be highlighted by wall-wash lighting,”
The pavilion will provide a facility to serve the family and friends of the deceased veteran and will also provide amenities such as a storage room for chairs and a rolling bier, and conducting services at the pavilion will remove unnecessary logistical challenges associated with graveside services, said Diana M. Pitman, director of the Cumberland County Department of Veteran Affairs.
“Construction of the pavilion structure will be performed by Marino General Construction with selected site work performed by our County workforce," Castellini said. “We are particularly grateful for the in kind and other donations being committed to the project from participating contractors such as veteran owned business Lee-Way Electrical and John Ruga at Northeast Precast.”
“The Veterans Burial Pavilion has long been a goal of the Freeholder Board and a personal commitment for me as Liaison, Freeholder Musso as Alternate Liaison to the Veterans’ Commission as well as former Freeholder Joseph Sparacio, who has just returned from active duty in Iraq. We are gratified and humbled to play a part in providing a Burial Pavilion that our veterans and their families need and deserve," Castellini said.
