Cumberland County to begin work on veterans' burial pavilion

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — Cumberland County officials announced early Wednesday they will soon begin constructing a county veterans' burial pavilion at the county Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

“The Freeholder Board recognizes that the unique nature of veteran’s cemeteries often make graveside ceremonies difficult creating the need to provide a Committal Service Shelter away from the grave site," Freeholder Liaison to the county’s Veterans’ Commission George Castellini said. “The 25-foot by 36-foot covered open-air pavilion, with seating for approximately 48 people, will provide protection from the elements in a quiet and dignified setting for those attending services for our honored veterans.”

Construction of the pavilion designed by architects Mort Isaacson, RA and Bruce D. Turner, AIA, will be managed by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, according to a news release from the county.

“The Veterans Burial Pavilion will be a beautifully simple low maintenance modern structure with provisions for power, audio and video systems to provide a committal service shelter for veterans that their families deserve," Freeholder Carol Musso said. “While simple, the pavilion will include an embossed interior feature wall for the display of service insignias for each service branch that will be highlighted by wall-wash lighting,”