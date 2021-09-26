Cumberland County to begin offering Pfizer boosters starting Tuesday

The Cumberland County Department of Health announced Sunday that Pfizer boosters will be available starting Tuesday for individuals 65 years and older or at high risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the Pfizer vaccines have been approved for booster doses for those at risk at least six months after completion of the primary series.

The county will also offer third doses of the Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised. It will also offer the first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A booster for J&J has yet to be approved by the CDC and Food and Drug Administration.