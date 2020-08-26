If people are having problems paying their rent, they should reach out for help now instead of waiting, said multiple lawyers who participated in a landlord-tenant virtual information conference held Tuesday by the court vicinage that includes Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, one of several being held around the state.
Officials with the civil legal system in Cumberland County want landlords and tenants to know that no evictions can take place before Nov. 1, but the governor may not extend the moratorium beyond that point.
Attorney Nathan Van Embden said in his practice, he has seen that 90% of tenants are observant of the obligations on their lease. Even though no one can be evicted before Nov. 1, no payment of rent can still impact a tenant’s credit report, Van Embden said.
Landlord-tenant trials have been suspended except in limited circumstances, but complaints have been entered and served, said Elisabeth Ann Strom, civil division manager for the three counties.
There are interim steps available to resolve landlord-tenant cases, Strom said. Pretrial conferences are intended to settle matters remotely, she said.
Paul D’Amato started transitioning from working in his Egg Harbor Township-based personal in…
Landlord-tenant pretrial/settlement conferences are purely voluntary, said John M. Corcoran, a staff attorney in the Cumberland/Salem County Office of South Jersey Legal Services, a private nonprofit law firm whose mission is to provide civil legal services to low-income residents of South Jersey.
“Tenants cannot be evicted if they do not participate or if they cannot reach settlement with their landlords,” Corcoran said.
No one is seeing people physically in the office right now, as all staff and attorneys are working remotely from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.
“Call as soon as you think a problem is coming,” said Corcoran, who added a person has to qualify financially for South Jersey Legal Services.
Affordable housing has been a huge issue, and it has been hard to find, said Cynthia Lebron, housing stability director for Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Camden.
PLEASANTVILLE — An expungement seminar at Mount Zion Baptist Church Friday aims to educate c…
“Any kind of housing need, we encourage you to give us a call,” Lebron said.
Other landlord/tenant legal information and community resource seminars scheduled for August for South Jersey are as follows:
Atlantic County: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Ocean County: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
For more information, visit njcourts.gov.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.