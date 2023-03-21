VINELAND — Cumberland County is receiving $1 million from the federal funds to support youth services, including a no-cost summer camp, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez announced on Tuesday during an invent at Inspira Medical Center.
Menendez said the funding will benefit youth across Cumberland County. This money will help pay salaries and purchase equipment to help run the summer camp and other services. This comes while violence targets underserved communities.
#NEW Sen. Bob Menendez is announcing this morning that Cumberland County is receiving $1 million from the federal government’s Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill. It will go toward a no-cost summer camp and support services for youth. @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/r7gEGy5z2i— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) March 21, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.