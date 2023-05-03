Two representatives from Cumberland County have been named to a new committee formed by the state attorney general to strengthen collaboration between law enforcement and community-based violence intervention organizations, the state said Wednesday.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and John Fuqua, founder of youth outreach group Life Worth Living in Bridgeton, will join the attorney general's Multidisciplinary Public Safety Innovation Working Group.
The group is composed of violence intervention experts, law enforcement professionals and community leaders, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety is working to improve how law enforcement officers interact with members of the community, with a particular emphasis on individuals experiencing mental health crises, emotional distress and substance use disorder, the state said.
“Our efforts to transform public safety in New Jersey will be strengthened by the contributions offered by this multidisciplinary team,” said Platkin. “These individuals have all been chosen for their perspective, expertise and commitment to supporting innovative approaches to public safety. Together, we can create a blueprint that can be adapted by communities throughout New Jersey and beyond.”
