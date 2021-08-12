Cumberland County prosecutor announces more charges in Fairfield Township mass shooting

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Thursday that a Millville man has been charged with murder in connection to the May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township.
Zedekiah Holmes, 21, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of Kevin Elliott and Asia Hester. The shooting, that occurred at a ’90s-themed birthday party, injured 11 people and killed Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, Elliott, 30, and Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.
“Holmes is alleged to have been at the home and in proximity of numerous 45-caliber shell casings,” Webb-McRae said during a press conference Thursday announcing additional arrest and charges in the case.
In addition to Holmes, Webb-McRae also announced charges against five other people in connection with the incident.
Arthur Armstead, 28, of Millville, was arrested on various charges including first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Priscilla Armstead, 46, of Bridgeton, was arrested on various charges including third-degree conspiracy to hinder apprehension.
Tasia Coleman, 27, of Bridgeton, Tazshaina Sadler, 28, of Bridgeton, and Aladrienne Milbourne, 31, of Millville, were arrested on a various charges including third-degree conspiracy to hinder apprehension.
On May 23, Kevin Dawkins was arrested in Bridgeton. He is alleged to have been present at the party exiting the house and discharging a hand gun at and above the crowd after the initial shooting had ended.
Dawkins, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Larry McCrae, 39, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.
Darrell Dawkins, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a house on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.
The victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 19 to 35 and all are from Cumberland County.
Kevin Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments by Patrolman Dominic Pizzo, Bridgeton police said in a news release.
Pizzo found Kevin Dawkins after responding to calls about “suspicious possibly armed subjects in the area,” police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.