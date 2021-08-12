Cumberland County prosecutor announces more charges in Fairfield Township mass shooting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On May 23, Kevin Dawkins was arrested in Bridgeton. He is alleged to have been present at the party exiting the house and discharging a hand gun at and above the crowd after the initial shooting had ended.

Dawkins, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Larry McCrae, 39, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a house on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.

The victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 19 to 35 and all are from Cumberland County.

Kevin Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments by Patrolman Dominic Pizzo, Bridgeton police said in a news release.

Pizzo found Kevin Dawkins after responding to calls about “suspicious possibly armed subjects in the area,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

