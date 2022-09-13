Cumberland County opens new location for COVID-19 vaccine clincs

MILLVILLE — Cumberland County health officials are opening a new vaccine site in Bridgeton for COVID-19 clinics.

County citizens will now be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines through the Health Department at 10-20 Magnolia Ave., Suite A in Bridgeton. The site also will be used for other public health services in the future, the Cumberland County Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday.

“The Health Department is very excited to be utilizing this new space,” said Cumberland County Health Officer Megan Sheppard. “This site provides more room to operate and grow the health department’s public services.”

A set of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters tailored to more contagious variants spreading throughout the country. The updated boosters contain parts of the original virus strain and the omicron variant, county health officials said.

Known as a "bivalent vaccine," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone 12 and older who is eligible get an updated booster. The dose should be obtained two months after their primary series or last booster dose, health officials said.

Those who have not received their primary series shots are not eligible for the bivalent booster, health officials said.

The county's Health Department will roll out the bivalent vaccine booster as soon as it's shipped. Appointments to receive the booster can be made at cumberlandcountynjvaccination.org.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at ccdoh.org or by calling 856-327-7602.