Cumberland County officials sued over corrections officers COVID-19 jail death

Cumberland County and two former Cumberland County jail officials are being sued over the pandemic death of a corrections officer.

The estate of Luis Andujar, a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Correctional Facility who died of COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit in federal court against former Wardens Richard Smith and Charles Warren, as well as the county itself.

Filed at the end of October, the lawsuit alleges Smith, Warren and Cumberland County refused to reasonably protect or accommodate Andujar, ultimately leading to his fatal bout with the coronavirus.

The suit alleges the defendants “were willful, wanton, reckless, intentional, and/or in conscious disregard to the health and safety of (Andujar), which eventually resulted in his death.”

Cumberland County counsel John Carr said Monday he had spoken with Smith and noted that Andujar's death occurred after his tenure, contrary to what is written in the lawsuit.

Carr said the co-defendants in the case were likely to coordinate their defense strategy, but had no further comment as the county was still reviewing the complaint.

Andujar died of COVID-19 on Jan. 22, 2021. The lawsuit alleges that he had come to work at the Cumberland County jail that day and later alerted jail officials, including Smith and Warren, that he had symptoms of being ill. Smith, the county attorney noted, was no longer serving as warden at this time. Jail officials denied Andujar medical attention and refused his request to use sick time to leave work early, according to the lawsuit.

He was then allegedly discouraged from speaking about his potential illness or how it could infect other guards or the inmates, according to the lawsuit.

Stuart Alterman, an attorney for the Andujar estate who prepared the suit, expressed disdain for what he argued was the callousness of jail officials towards Andujar. He said that jail officials had threatened to fire Andujar if he left work early.

“He was sick and told to shut up,” Alterman said Wednesday.

The lawsuit further alleged that Smith and Warren failed to implement policies or purchase equipment necessary to adequately protect the guards or inmates at the jail, including Andujar, from coronavirus infection.

The Police Benevolent Association Local 231, a union which represented the jail’s correction officers, first raised concerns about the lack of coronavirus policies when the pandemic began in March 2020. PBA Local 231 also raised concerns about a jail policy introduced in 2019 that reduced the amount of fresh-air time to which guards working 12 to 16-hour shifts were entitled.

The lawsuit argued that this issue was a cause for greater alarm due to the advent of the coronavirus, which experts have said spreads less effectively in good air circulation.

PBA Local 231 had also expressed concerns that the sick time policy was too conservative given the pandemic. Those required to enter quarantine due to coronavirus exposure were required to deplete their banked vacation time, sick time or administrative time, the union alleged.

PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez connected the policy to Andujar’s death.

In an email response Nov. 18, Bermudez told The Press that guards' safety was not as important to administrators as keeping the jail operating.

“During the height of the pandemic the county changed the terms of our contract for sick time in December which contributed to Luis working ill for his children (fearing) the loss of his employment,” Bermudez wrote.

The lawsuit stated that the actions of the defendants were "inconsistent with civilized society, humanity, and basic decency and rose to the level of acting with a degree of culpability that shocks the conscience of a reasonable person." It accused them of a host of constitutional and statutory violations.

Even apart from the latest lawsuit, the Cumberland County jail has been steeped in scandal over the last several years.

Inmates filed their own suit, alleging the jail had not done enough to protect them from COVID-19, in December 2020. An inmate died of COVID-19 at the jail and dozens of people in the jail were infected with the coronavirus. There were also concerns over the lack of inmates’ access to recreational facilities, which had been curtailed due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged in a January 2021 report that the jail did not take adequate action to prevent suicides and provide inmates with mental health care. It specifically argued that it failed to properly treat inmates undergoing opiate withdrawal, especially when it came to providing medicine-assisted treatment, heightening risks of self-harm and suicide.

There was a separate class-action suit filed May 2020 that alleged inmates were subject to unreasonable searches and seizures in violation of their Fourth Amendment rights. Specifically, some people entering the jail were made to undergo strip searches for non-indictable offenses, in violation of state law.

Two female inmates each filed lawsuits in December 2021 alleging that male corrections officers sexually abused them, with each alleging in separate filings that they were forced to perform sexual acts, and would received better in-house jobs for sexual favors.

Smith, who served as warden from 2017 to 2021, is the president of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP, making him one of the state’s prime civil rights leaders. Critics and rivals have questioned whether Smith can lead the state NAACP, given his affiliation to an institution accused of multiple civil rights abuses. Smith has responded that he is proud of his work at the jail, pointing to several program and reforms he introduced, such as job-readiness program, voter-registration drives and other enfranchisement initiatives and the creation of a new, dog team to prevent the smuggling of dangerous contraband.

Warren assumed the role of warden in January 2021 after Smith resigned, only to resign nine months later in September.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners have worked to close the jail, transferring some inmates to jails in Atlantic and Hudson counties. Their aspirations of closing the jail entirely were dashed when the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners rejected a proposal to hold future Cumberland County detainees in a $7.7 million expansion to the Atlantic County jail, the cost of which Cumberland County would have covered.

Bermudez, the president of PBA Local 231, has blamed the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners for the jail’s alleged mismanagement. He mentioned in his Nov. 18 email that the New Jersey PBA endorsed Republican candidates in this year’s commissioners, feeling that the board’s Democratic majority no longer supported law enforcement. The GOP successfully took control of the board on Election Day earlier in November and its majority will be installed in 2023.

Whatever changes are in store or litigation outcomes are in the wing, the effects of what has occurred inside will be long lasting for the Andujar family.

“Covid was a pandemic which affected us all globally,” Bermudez said. “Brother Andujar will be remembered for his huge heart and being a true hero.”

Alterman, the estate attorney, said family continues to struggle with the loss of Andujar.

“It’s sad, it’s just very sad,” Alterman said. “They have to spend another holiday without their dad.”

The Andujar estate lawsuit is filed in Camden vicinage of the U.S. District Court. Alterman said that the case was in its early stages.