Cumberland County officials say coronavirus outbreak in jail is under control

Cumberland County officials this week sought to assuage concerns that coronavirus infections are spreading unchecked at the local jail, saying the outbreak is under control and officials are following all necessary health guidelines.

"We are not overwhelmed, nor are we incapable of controlling the spread of the virus," Warden Richard Smith said in a statement. "We are following all state and CDC protocols and are managing our positive COVID cases among staff and detainees in accordance with those protocols."

Smith said 50 inmates and 11 corrections officers were positive for the virus as of last week and that all have been quarantined appropriately. The jail typically houses fewer than 300 inmates.

Smith also blamed corrections officers for bringing the virus into the jail, saying they were seen attending parties outside of work at which they did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

"Given the unique closed environment jails present, COVID infections can rise suddenly when the virus is introduced from the outside," he said.

