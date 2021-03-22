 Skip to main content
Cumberland County offering support for seniors trying for COVID-19 vaccine
Cumberland County offering support for seniors trying for COVID-19 vaccine

Seniors in Cumberland County looking for assistance in obtaining an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine and without internet access can seek help through the county offices.

Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella said Sunday that in addition to services available through the county website at www.co.cumberland.nj.us, seniors can call the Office on Aging and Disabled and the Vineland Health Department.

“We do not want seniors to go unvaccinated simply because they are unable to register online,” Derella said. "Now that more vaccine is becoming available, we want to make sure that every senior who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine as soon as possible.”

Eligible individuals who live in Cumberland County, are over the age of 60 and lack internet or computer access, can contact the Office on Aging for assistance at 856-453-2220 and can receive transportation assistance through the Cumberland Area Transportation System (CATS) by calling 856-691-7799.

Senior citizens who live in Vineland without internet and computer access can contact the Vineland Health Department for assistance at 856-405-4603, Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The State of New Jersey has established a vaccine appointment hotline at 855-568-0545.

Contact Claire Lowe: clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

